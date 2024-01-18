Fort Frances Endures Cold: Frostbite Awareness Essential! #bundleup!

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
4424
weather

Current Weather in Fort Frances

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances faces a cold start at -24°C at 5:10 AM CST, with a wind chill of -29°C. The day will have a mix of sun and cloud, with wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h later in the morning. Despite a high of -19°C, the wind chill will drop to -37 this morning and -26 this afternoon. The risk of frostbite is high, and the UV index is low.

Tonight’s Forecast

The night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -28°C, with a wind chill of -26 this evening and -33 overnight, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress in warm, layered clothing, including a thermal base layer, a heavy mid-layer, and a windproof outer layer. Hats, scarves, insulated gloves, and winter boots are crucial to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, known for its extreme cold winters, is a testament to the resilience of Northern Ontario communities. The region’s geographic location contributes to its prolonged cold spells and challenging weather conditions.

Previous articleWeather Outlook for Dryden and Vermilion Bay for January 19, 2024
Next articleBalancing Cultural Roots and Business Pursuits: Unveiling the Story of Susheel Mishra
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR