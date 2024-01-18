Current Weather in Fort Frances

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances faces a cold start at -24°C at 5:10 AM CST, with a wind chill of -29°C. The day will have a mix of sun and cloud, with wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h later in the morning. Despite a high of -19°C, the wind chill will drop to -37 this morning and -26 this afternoon. The risk of frostbite is high, and the UV index is low.

Tonight’s Forecast

The night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -28°C, with a wind chill of -26 this evening and -33 overnight, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress in warm, layered clothing, including a thermal base layer, a heavy mid-layer, and a windproof outer layer. Hats, scarves, insulated gloves, and winter boots are crucial to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, known for its extreme cold winters, is a testament to the resilience of Northern Ontario communities. The region’s geographic location contributes to its prolonged cold spells and challenging weather conditions.