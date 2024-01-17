Weather Update: Wasaho Cree Nation

Today’s Weather Overview (January 17)

At 5:25 am, Wasaho Cree Nation is experiencing -32°C with partly cloudy skies and calm winds. The day promises a mix of sun and cloud, accompanied by a 30% chance of flurries. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h. Despite a high of -17°C, the wind chill will make it feel significantly colder, at -33°C in the morning and -21°C in the afternoon. The community is advised to be vigilant about the risk of frostbite.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening in Wasaho Cree Nation will be partly cloudy with a continuing 30% chance of flurries. Wind speeds will maintain up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to fall to a low of -30°C, with the wind chill reaching -24°C in the evening and dropping to -40°C overnight. Frostbite can occur within minutes under these conditions, so extreme caution is advised.

Looking Ahead: January 18

January 18 is forecasted to be sunny in Wasaho Cree Nation. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. A high of -18°C is anticipated, but the wind chill will be extremely harsh, hitting -41°C in the morning and improving slightly to -25°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains high, and it could occur in minutes.

Nighttime Outlook

The night of January 18 will be clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of -25°C. Residents should continue to take all necessary precautions against the cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In such extreme conditions, dressing in multiple layers is crucial. A thermal base layer, a heavy insulated jacket, and windproof outerwear are essential. Additional protection with a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and thermal boots is strongly recommended to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia:

Wasaho Cree Nation, located in the far North of Ontario, experiences some of Canada’s most extreme winter weather. This region’s historical records reflect a pattern of prolonged cold snaps, emphasizing the importance of preparing for severe winter conditions. Such climates make Wasaho Cree Nation a unique example of resilience and adaptation to extreme weather in Northern Ontario.