Embracing the Cold in Kenora

Today’s Weather Overview (January 17)

Kenora endures a particularly cold day on January 17, 2024. The city faces mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. The wind, blowing gently at up to 15 km/h, brings a high of -17°C. However, with the wind chill, it feels as cold as -31°C in the morning and -25°C in the afternoon. Residents are advised to take precautions against frostbite. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening continues to be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries early on. The wind remains steady at up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -28°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -27°C in the evening and plunging to -36°C overnight. The risk of frostbite continues, so staying warm and protected is crucial.

Looking Ahead: January 18

Kenora will see a mix of sun and cloud on January 18. There’s a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The wind, still gentle at up to 15 km/h, brings a high of -19°C. The wind chill is expected to be harsh, feeling like -37°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains, and the UV index will continue to be low at 1.

Nighttime Outlook

The night of January 18 will be clear, with temperatures falling to a low of -23°C. Residents should continue to dress in warm layers to combat the cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In such extreme cold, layering is essential. A thermal base layer, a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a windproof, insulated outer layer are recommended. Accessories like a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and waterproof, insulated boots are crucial to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s climate is significantly influenced by its geographical position near the Lake of the Woods, which can intensify winter conditions. The region’s history is marked by extreme weather, with records showing that Northern Ontario can experience prolonged periods of intense cold, highlighting the importance of being well-prepared for winter weather extremes.