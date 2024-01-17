Weather Update: Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Today’s Weather Overview (January 17)

As of 5:30 am, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing a temperature of -25°C with winds coming from the WSW at 11 km/h, creating a wind chill of -33°C. The day will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will remain up to 15 km/h throughout the day. The high is forecasted to be -18°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -31°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon. Residents should be cautious about the risk of frostbite. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will continue to be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries early on. Winds will persist at up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -29°C, with the wind chill reaching -27°C in the evening and falling to -37°C overnight. The risk of frostbite continues to be significant.

Looking Ahead: January 18

January 18 will bring a mix of sun and cloud to Vermilion Bay and Dryden, with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Winds will remain steady at up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is expected to be -20°C, with a wind chill of -38°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon, maintaining a consistent risk of frostbite. The UV index will stay low at 1.

Nighttime Outlook

The night will have cloudy periods, with temperatures lowering to -26°C. It’s important for residents to continue taking precautions against the cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In these frigid temperatures, residents should dress in layers for insulation. A thermal base layer, topped with a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a windproof, insulated outer layer are essential. Accessories like a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and winter boots are crucial to protect against the severe cold and risk of frostbite.

Weather Trivia:

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, located in Northwestern Ontario, are known for their harsh winters. The region’s geography contributes to its unique climate, often bringing prolonged cold spells and significant snowfall, which has shaped the resilient character and lifestyle of its residents.