Weather Update: Fort Frances

Today’s Weather Overview (January 17)

At 5:30 am CST in Fort Frances, the temperature is -24°C, but the wind chill makes it feel like -30°C. The humidity at 79% adds to the perceived coldness. The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds are expected to be light, up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is forecasted at -18°C, with a wind chill of -31°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon. Residents should be aware of the risk of frostbite. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening in Fort Frances will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries early. Wind speeds will remain up to 15 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of -28°C, with the wind chill feeling like -28°C in the evening and decreasing to -36°C overnight. The risk of frostbite continues to be significant.

Looking Ahead: January 18

January 18 will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Winds will continue to be mild at up to 15 km/h. The day’s high is anticipated to be -18°C, but the wind chill will feel like -37°C in the morning and -25°C in the afternoon, maintaining a high risk of frostbite. The UV index remains low at 1.

Nighttime Outlook

The night will have cloudy periods, with temperatures lowering to -24°C. It’s important for residents to continue taking precautions against the cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In these cold conditions, residents should dress in layers for insulation. A thermal base layer, a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a windproof, insulated outer layer are advised. Accessories such as a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and winter boots are crucial to protect against the severe cold and risk of frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, situated in Northwestern Ontario, is known for its characteristically cold winters. The combination of its geographic location and humidity often leads to intense cold spells. This environment has historically shaped the daily life and resilience of its residents, who are well-accustomed to adapting to these challenging winter conditions.