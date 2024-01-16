Light Snow and Cold Temperatures in Wasaho Cree Nation

Mid-January Forecast: Bracing for Frosty Conditions

Today’s Weather in Wasaho Cree Nation: A Day of Light Snow and Wind

Wasaho Cree Nation, ON – Residents of Wasaho Cree Nation are experiencing periods of light snow today, with winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, and then shifting to the south later in the afternoon. The high for the day is forecasted to be -16°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel closer to -29°C. There is a risk of frostbite in these conditions, so individuals are urged to dress appropriately and limit skin exposure.

Tonight’s Weather: Easing Snow with Continuing Cold

The light snow is expected to end near midnight, transitioning into partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be lighter, up to 15 km/h, but the low temperature will drop to -26°C. The wind chill this evening will be around -25°C, worsening to -31°C overnight. Residents should remain cautious of frostbite risks due to the continued cold.

Forecast for Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of flurries. The wind will remain up to 15 km/h, with a high of -18°C. The wind chill in the morning will be particularly severe at -31°C, slightly improving to -23°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite continues to be a concern.

Wednesday Night and Thursday Forecast

The night of January 17 will feature cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of -22°C. Thursday, January 18, promises sunny skies, but with a high of only -21°C. The night will be clear with a low of -22°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should wear insulated and windproof outerwear, including thermal layers, a thick mid-layer, and a wind-resistant jacket. Protect your hands and feet with insulated gloves and boots, and don’t forget a warm hat and scarf to guard against the cold and risk of frostbite.

Weather Trivia

The Wasaho Cree Nation, known for its subarctic climate, experiences long and very cold winters, which are a significant aspect of life in this northern community.