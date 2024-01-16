Bracing for Cold: Light Snow and Severe Wind Chill in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Mid-January Forecast: Persistent Cold with Snow Flurries

Today’s Weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden: A Frosty Outlook

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, Ontario – Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are facing a chilly day with periods of light snow. The wind is blowing from the west at 20 km/h. The high for the day is forecasted to be -19°C. However, with the wind chill, it will feel much colder, dropping to -36°C in the morning and -29°C in the afternoon. These conditions carry a significant risk of frostbite, and locals are advised to dress appropriately and limit exposure to the cold.

While there have not been any weather alerts or warnings issued over the cold, the temperatures with the windchill are very close to warning status.

Tonight’s Weather: Continued Snow and Cold

The cold conditions will persist into the night with periods of light snow. The wind will be lighter, up to 15 km/h, but the low temperature will drop to -25°C. The wind chill this evening will be around -28°C, worsening to -33°C overnight. The risk of frostbite remains high, so residents should continue to take precautions.

Forecast for Wednesday, January 17

On January 17, Vermilion Bay and Dryden will see periods of light snow ending in the morning, transitioning to mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will become west at 20 km/h early in the afternoon. The high for the day will be -19°C, with the wind chill near -33°C. The risk of frostbite continues, and the UV index is expected to be 1 or low.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy Periods

The night will feature cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to a low of -25°C. Residents should continue to dress warmly to protect against the cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dressing for Extreme Cold

Residents should wear layered clothing, including a thermal base layer, a fleece or wool sweater, and a wind-resistant outer shell. Insulated gloves, a hat, and a scarf are essential for protection against the cold. Insulated, waterproof boots are also recommended for navigating snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, while known for their stunning natural beauty, also experience harsh winter conditions typical of Northern Ontario, showcasing the region’s diverse climate.