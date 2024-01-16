Frostbite Alert in Kenora: Persistent Light Snow and Extreme Chill

Mid-January Forecast: Cold Snap with Snow Flurries

Today’s Weather in Kenora: A Day of Snow and Severe Cold

Kenora, Ontario – Residents of Kenora are experiencing a day marked by periods of light snow and biting cold. The wind, blowing from the west at 20 km/h, is expected to become lighter by late afternoon. Despite a high of -19°C, the wind chill is making it feel much colder, at -36°C in the morning and improving slightly to -27°C in the afternoon. These conditions carry a significant risk of frostbite, and residents are advised to dress warmly and limit exposure to the cold.

Tonight’s Forecast: Continued Cold and Snow

The cold continues into the night with periods of light snow. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and the low temperature will drop to -25°C. The wind chill will be -27°C this evening, worsening to -33°C overnight. The risk of frostbite remains high, so residents should continue to take precautions.

Forecast for Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday in Kenora will see periods of light snow ending in the morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will continue to be light, up to 15 km/h, and the high for the day will be -18°C. The wind chill in the morning will be a harsh -33°C, becoming slightly less severe at -22°C in the afternoon. Frostbite remains a concern due to the extreme cold.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy Periods

The night of January 17 will bring cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to a low of -23°C. Residents should continue to dress warmly to protect against the cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dressing for Extreme Cold

In these conditions, residents should wear layered clothing, including a thermal base layer, a fleece or wool sweater, and a wind-resistant outer shell. Insulated gloves, a hat, and a scarf are necessary to protect against the cold. Insulated, waterproof boots are also essential for navigating snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia

Kenora, known for its beautiful lake views and outdoor activities, also experiences a wide range of winter weather, from mild days to extreme cold snaps like this one.