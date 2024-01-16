Harsh Winter Continues in Fort Frances: Light Snow and Extreme Cold

Mid-January Forecast: Persistent Cold with Snow Flurries

Today’s Weather in Fort Frances: A Frigid Day with Light Snow

Fort Frances, Ontario – Residents of Fort Frances are experiencing a day of extreme cold on January 16, 2024, with periods of light snow. The wind from the west at 20 km/h is expected to become lighter in the morning. Despite a high of -18°C, the wind chill is significantly more severe, dropping to -36°C in the morning and -26°C in the afternoon. These conditions pose a substantial risk of frostbite, and locals are urged to dress warmly and take precautions against the cold.

While there are no weather alerts or weather warnings in effect, the cold with the windchill factored in is almost near alert or warning status. Dress warm and stay safe.

Tonight’s Weather: Continued Cold with Light Snow

The cold snap continues into the night with periods of light snow. Winds will be up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will plummet to a low of -28°C. The wind chill will be -26°C this evening, dropping further to -33°C overnight. The risk of frostbite remains high due to the extreme cold.

Forecast for Wednesday, January 17

Fort Frances will see periods of light snow ending in the morning of January 17, giving way to mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, with a high of -18°C. The wind chill in the morning will be especially harsh at -37°C, improving slightly to -22°C in the afternoon. Frostbite remains a significant concern, with a UV index of 1 or low.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy Periods

The night of January 17 will bring cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to a low of -24°C. Residents should continue to dress appropriately for the cold conditions.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Preparing for Severe Cold

Residents should wear heavy insulated clothing, including thermal undergarments, a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a windproof, waterproof outer layer. Insulated gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf are crucial for protection against frostbite. Insulated, waterproof boots are also recommended for safe navigation in snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, known for its beautiful waterfront and rich history, also experiences the full range of Canadian winter weather, from milder days to severe cold snaps like this one.