Fort Frances Weather Update – January 15th & 16th

Current Conditions

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances is currently under an Extreme Cold Warning, with the temperature at a frigid -28°C and a wind chill of -39°C. However, this warning is expected to end later this morning.

Today’s Forecast The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries late this morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of light snow are expected to begin in the afternoon. Winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will bring the day’s high to -22°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -39°C in the morning and -33°C in the afternoon, posing a significant risk of frostbite. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Outlook The evening will continue with periods of light snow. Winds will remain similar, west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low will be around -24°C, with a wind chill near -36°C, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Tuesday, January 16th Tuesday will bring more periods of light snow. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the morning. The high for the day is anticipated to be -18°C, with a wind chill of -36°C in the morning and -27°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite continues.

Tuesday Night The night will be marked by cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -22°C. The extreme cold conditions are expected to ease later in the day.

Extreme Cold Hazard Notice With wind chill values near -40°C, Fort Frances is experiencing hazardous cold weather conditions. These conditions pose greater risks to vulnerable groups like young children, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses. Symptoms of cold exposure include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes. Dressing in layers, with a wind-resistant outer layer, is essential.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Residents should dress in heavy insulated clothing, including thermal base layers, a fleece or woolen mid-layer, and a windproof, waterproof outer layer. Accessories like insulated gloves, thick socks, a warm hat, and a scarf or face mask are crucial to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances, located near the international border with the United States, often experiences extreme cold due to its northern latitude and continental climate, far from the moderating effects of large bodies of water.