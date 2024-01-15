Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Update – January 15th & 16th

Current Conditions

DRYDEN and VERMILION BAY – Weather – Dryden is experiencing an extraordinarily cold morning with temperatures plummeting to -28°C and a wind chill of -41°C, potentially setting a new record for the area. In 2022, the record low was -27.4°C.

Today’s Forecast The forecast predicts mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow are expected to start late in the morning. Winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will contribute to the day’s high of -22°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel like -41°C in the morning and -33°C in the afternoon, posing a serious risk of frostbite within minutes.

Tonight’s Outlook The night will bring continued periods of light snow. Winds will remain similar, west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low will be around -24°C, with a wind chill near -36°C, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Tuesday, January 16th Tuesday will see more periods of light snow. The wind will be from the west at 20 km/h. The day’s high is anticipated to be -19°C, with wind chill values of -36°C in the morning and -29°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains a concern.

Tuesday Night The night will be marked by cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -24°C. The extreme cold warning is expected to end later today.

Extreme Cold Hazard Notice With wind chill values near -40°C, Dryden and Vermilion Bay are experiencing hazardous cold weather conditions. These conditions pose greater risks to vulnerable groups like young children, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses. Symptoms of cold exposure include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes. Dressing in layers, with a wind-resistant outer layer, is essential.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Residents should dress in heavy insulated clothing, including thermal base layers, a fleece or woolen mid-layer, and a windproof, waterproof outer layer. Accessories like insulated gloves, thick socks, a warm hat, and a scarf or face mask are crucial to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Dryden, located in Northwestern Ontario, often experiences extreme winter temperatures due to its geographical location, which is more prone to Arctic air masses?