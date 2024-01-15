Thunder Bay Weather Update – January 15th & 16th

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – At 7:30 AM EST, Thunder Bay is experiencing a chilly -22°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -33°C.

Today’s Forecast The day offers a mix of sun and cloud, with winds from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be around -19°C, but the wind chill will drop temperatures to -34°C in the morning and -29°C in the afternoon. Residents should be cautious of the risk of frostbite under these conditions. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Tonight’s Outlook The night will see mainly cloudy skies with periods of light snow beginning in the evening. Winds will continue at 20 km/h from the west, gusting to 40. The low is expected to be -23°C, with a wind chill near -34°C, maintaining the risk of frostbite.

Tuesday, January 16th Tuesday will bring periods of light snow, with the wind remaining steady from the west at 20 km/h. The day’s high is forecasted to be -18°C, with a wind chill of -34°C in the morning and -28°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite continues to be a concern.

Tuesday Night Expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -22°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: In these cold conditions, it’s essential to dress warmly. Wear a base layer of thermal clothing, followed by a thick mid-layer, and a windproof outer layer. Protect your hands and feet with insulated gloves and boots, and don’t forget a warm hat and scarf to guard against frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay, located on the shores of Lake Superior, experiences a wide range of weather conditions. Its winters can be particularly harsh due to the lake-effect snow and the cold air masses from the north.