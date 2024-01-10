Do you have a bit of that New Year motivation? Is it slowly (or rapidly) dwindling?

So many of us feel obligated to do something life-changing in the new year. To leave a part of the old us behind that we were convinced was riddled with troubles and embark on a new journey. And what does that mean for a lot of people? The gym.

One study of more than 1700 people revealed that if you sign up to the gym now, you’re more likely to stick to exercising and form a routine.

But it always helps to start with a routine. Keep reading for 4 tips to help you create a gym routine that you’ll stick to.

A New Approach to Nutrition

Complementing your gym routine with the best nutrition is essential. A balanced diet enhances performance and aids in recovery – the New Year is probably the easiest time to Consider incorporating a variety of supplements that can help meet your fitness goals.

That might include protein powders for muscle repair, creatine for energy, and even exploring options like steroids online in Canada for performance enhancement.

Each supplement works differently – for instance, protein aids in muscle recovery, while steroids can increase muscle mass and strength. It’s essential to research how each supplement works and to use them responsibly and legally.

A New Gym Environment

If you’ve ever felt that new gym motivation, you’ll know what we’re talking about. It’s similar to the new gym clothes motivation.

Still, not everyone thinks stepping into a new gym is a good idea. Go for an induction and check out the quality of the equipment and the general vibe – all gyms have different vibes.

Think about how close it is to your home or work – the closer it is, the more motivated you’ll be to go.

A New Workout Style

Boredom is the enemy of consistency. Mixing up your workout style can keep things interesting. Try something like CrossFit to combine strength and endurance – CrossFitters have insane physiques. You can also join CrossFit clubs, which are great for motivation. Some people call them CrossFit cults.

Or simply mix up your workout routine. Switch splits if you’re weight lifting, switch machines if you’re cardio-focused, or try a new class like yoga.

Engaging in different types of workouts not only prevents monotony but also promotes a more balanced fitness regime.

A New Training Split

A training split is like finding a new training style. You can alternate different muscle groups on different days or mix high-intensity workouts with more restorative exercises like yoga or Pilates. A well-planned training split helps maintain a sustainable routine while reducing the risk of injury.

Creating a gym routine that you’ll stick to involves more than just showing up. It’s about finding the right environment, diversifying your workouts, planning an effective training split, and supporting your efforts with proper nutrition and supplements. The key is consistency and finding a routine that works for you. Use that New Year, new me motivation whilst it lasts.