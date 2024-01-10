THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Neeganii-Iishiwan (Nee-GAW-nee ISH-Shawn) means ‘to lead to the Gathering place’, and a partnership of five regional First Nation organizations is looking forward to making Thunder Bay, Ontario a Gathering place for an Economic Development Conference & Tradeshow in February 2024.

Windigo Community Development Corporation, Shibogama First Nations Council, Matawa First Nations, Keewaytinook Okimakanak and Independent First Nations Alliance collectively represent over 30 communities across Northwestern Ontario, including in-community and urban populations. All partners extend a warm invitation to First Nation & Ally communities, entrepreneurs, economic development leaders, funders and partners. This event aims to be a pivotal platform to deliver Indigenous capacity-building insight and developing opportunities in economic development in Northwestern Ontario and the wider province. Community Economic Development organizations as well as businesses are looking to establish long term equity partnerships to support a growing First Nation Economy in the north.

Anticipated topics include infrastructure development, project planning, workforce training & development, and procurement readiness. J.P Gladu, a respected national Indigenous business leader whose experience has seen him facilitate countless conversations and relationships around the world, will be acting as emcee throughout the three day Gathering.

This inaugural event will premiere at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Conference Centre February 27-29th, 2024, and includes 40 spaces for exhibitors, daily panels & keynotes, and Gala Dinner. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and event details & registration are available online at www.neeganii-iishawin.ca

ABOUT WCDC

Windigo Community Development Corporation (WCDC) is 100% First Nation owned and was established in the late 1990s to improve the overall quality of life of the Windigo First Nations through economic development and employment and training for community members.

As an investment company, WCDC has either complete or majority ownership in companies providing a wide range of products and services and establishes strategic partnerships to grow into new markets. WCDC is proud to stand alongside the partner organizations in hosting Neeganii Iishawin 2024.