Sault Ste. Marie, ON – The Ontario government is making it easier and quicker for young people to access mental health and substance use support with the launch of a new Youth Wellness Hub in Sault Ste. Marie. This hub will serve the Algoma District and the surrounding areas, providing vital services to youth aged 12 to 25 and their families.

Bringing Support Closer to Home

The Youth Wellness Hub initiative has been a significant focus for the Ontario government, with this new hub in Sault Ste. Marie being one of eight additional hubs added to the existing 14 since 2020, bringing the total to 22 across the province.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo, emphasized the importance of accessible mental health care, stating, “Expanding our network of Youth Wellness Hubs is another step our government is taking to ensure Ontarians of all ages have convenient access to the highest-quality mental health and addictions supports when and where they need them.”

Located at 124 Dennis Street, Sault Ste. Marie, the Algoma Youth Wellness Hub will offer a safe, welcoming, and youth-friendly space for young people. Services include counseling, peer support, virtual access, and support for those with specialized care needs.

A Commitment to Mental Health

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, highlighted the government’s dedication to improving mental health services across the province, saying, “As we continue to expand the number of Youth Wellness Hubs across the province, young people in Algoma will receive faster and easier access to the mental health care they need, in one convenient location, closer to home.”

The expansion of Youth Wellness Hubs is part of the government’s commitment to enhancing mental health and addictions care. These hubs play a crucial role in providing a holistic approach to mental health support, benefiting both youth and their families.

The Youth Wellness Hub initiative aligns with the government’s broader plan for connected and convenient care, aiming to make it simpler for young people to access essential mental health and substance use services, primary care, social services, and more.

Quick Facts

The Algoma Youth Wellness Hub offers a variety of services, and its monthly schedule of events can be found at www.algomayouthhub.com.

This initiative includes eight new Youth Wellness Hubs funded by the Addictions Recovery Fund, located in various regions across Ontario.

Ontario has made significant investments in mental health and addictions services, with a commitment to invest $3.8 billion over 10 years.

The government is providing an additional $425 million over three years to support community-based mental health and addictions service providers.

Community Support

Local representatives, including MPP Ross Romano and Dr. Jo Henderson, Executive Director of Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario (YWHO), have expressed their enthusiasm for the new hub. Ali Juma, CEO of Algoma Family Service, emphasized the positive impact of the Youth Wellness Hub on the community, stating, “A place that lets them know our community cares about them. That they matter.”

The new Youth Wellness Hub in Sault Ste. Marie is set to make a significant difference in the lives of young people and their families, providing essential mental health and substance use support closer to home.