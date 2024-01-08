Atikokan, Ontario – A single individual is facing charges after a traffic stop conducted on Niven Street in the town of Atikokan.

On January 8, 2024, around 2:30 a.m., the Rainy River District Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting routine patrol at the intersection of O’Brien Street and Niven Street. During their patrol, officers identified a vehicle committing a violation under the Highway Traffic Act and proceeded to initiate a traffic stop on Niven Street.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was operating it while impaired by drugs. The driver was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Atikokan OPP Detachment for additional testing.

The accused, identified as Karleen LYGHT, 31 years old and a resident of Atikokan, has been arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Fail to have insurance card.

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Obstruct plate.

Driver fail to surrender licence.

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle.

Drive without proper headlights – motor vehicle

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on February 19, 2024, to address the above charges.

The OPP remains dedicated to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from our roadways through rigorous enforcement and public awareness campaigns. If you suspect that someone is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to call 9-1-1 and report it immediately.