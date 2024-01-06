Bracing for a Snowy Day in Kenora and Surrounding Areas

Residents in Kenora, Clearwater Bay, and the Lake of the Woods region should prepare for a snowy day ahead, with continued cold conditions.

Today’s Weather Dynamics

The early morning temperature in the area is a frosty -8°C.

Snowfall is expected throughout the day, accumulating 2 to 4 cm.

As the day progresses, the wind is forecasted to shift to the northwest at 20 km/h by late afternoon.

Despite reaching a high of -7°C, the wind chill will make it feel closer to -15°C, so staying warm is essential.

Tonight’s Forecast:

The snowfall is expected to taper off by evening, but cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries remain.

Temperatures will drop to a low of -14°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -22°C.

The north wind at 20 km/h will add to the chilly sensation, making for a cold night.

Looking Forward to Sunday and Monday:

Sunday morning will see some respite as the skies start to clear, but it remains cold with a high of -12°C.

The wind chill will continue to be a factor, dropping to -22°C in the morning and easing slightly to -15°C in the afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -10°C.

Nights are expected to be colder, with temperatures dropping to -16°C on Sunday night and -19°C on Monday night.

Wardrobe Suggestions for Cold and Snowy Weather:

Dress in multiple layers including a waterproof outer layer to protect against snow.

Don’t forget a warm hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect exposed skin.

Wear insulated boots with good grip to navigate snowy and potentially slippery surfaces.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Lake of the Woods is one of the most beautiful and coldest regions in Ontario during winter, often experiencing temperatures well below freezing?