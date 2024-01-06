Bracing for Flurries and Snow in Toronto

TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto is waking up to a chilly -1°C with a wintry mix in the forecast, including snow and flurries, that will require residents to bundle up and stay prepared.

Today’s Weather Outlook

The city starts with mainly cloudy skies.

A 30% chance of flurries is expected later in the morning and into the afternoon.

The wind is picking up, coming from the east at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h.

High temperatures will hover around a modest +2°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -9°C.

The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

Snowfall is on the cards for the evening, with local accumulations around 5 cm.

The easterly wind will continue at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, but will ease after midnight.

Temperatures will dip to -2°C, and the wind chill will drop to -7°C.

A Glimpse into Tomorrow and Beyond

Sunday will see periods of light snow ending in the morning, followed by cloudy skies.

Temperatures will peak at +2°C, but the morning wind chill will feel like -7°C.

Cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries are expected Sunday night, with a low of -3°C.

Monday promises a mix of sun and cloud with a high of +1°C, while the night will be cloudy with a low of -2°C.

Wardrobe Tips for Torontonians:

Dressing in layers will be key to staying warm, especially in the windy conditions.

A wind-resistant outer layer is advisable to fend off the chilly gusts.

Hats, gloves, and scarves should be a part of your outdoor attire to protect against the cold.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Toronto’s record high for this day was 13.9°C set in 1950, while the record low was a bone-chilling -26°C set in 1981?