A Snowy Saturday in Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Residents of Dryden and Vermilion Bay should prepare for a snowy day, as winter conditions continue to grip the region.

Today’s Weather Highlights

The temperature in the early morning stands at -8°C.

Snowfall is expected throughout the day, with an accumulation of 2 to 4 cm.

Light winds up to 15 km/h will be present, contributing to a chilly day.

The high for today is forecasted to be -5°C, but with the wind chill, it might feel as cold as -14°C in the morning and -7°C in the afternoon.

This Evening and Tonight

The snowfall is expected to ease by this evening, but cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries will persist.

Temperatures will dip to a low of -14°C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -22°C overnight.

The wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h during the evening.

Looking Ahead to Sunday and Monday

Sunday morning will bring some clearing, with the temperature holding steady near -14°C.

A brisk north wind at 20 km/h will contribute to a wind chill of around -23°C.

Monday’s forecast indicates continued cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -8°C.

Nighttime temperatures on Monday will drop to around -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions for Snowy Conditions

Dress in warm layers, including a thermal base layer and an insulated outer layer.

A waterproof jacket and pants are recommended to stay dry in the snow.

Thermal gloves, a wool hat, and a scarf are essential to protect against the cold wind.

Ensure your footwear is waterproof and insulated for warmth and traction.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the Dryden and Vermilion Bay area is known for its beautiful, snowy winters, which make it a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts?