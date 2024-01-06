Frigid Temperatures Persist in Wasaho Cree Nation

Despite the expiration of the Extreme Cold Warning, Wasaho Cree Nation remains gripped by severe cold, demanding continued vigilance against frostbite.

Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

Early morning temperatures in Wasaho Cree Nation have plummeted to a bone-chilling -30°C.

The sky is expected to clear up this morning, but the cold remains unrelenting with a high of only -24°C.

The wind chill makes it feel significantly colder, dropping to -39°C in the morning and -29°C in the afternoon.

Residents should continue to take precautions against frostbite, which remains a serious risk in these temperatures.

Tonight’s Weather Outlook:

The evening brings mainly cloudy skies and light snow, starting early.

The temperature will hold steady around -24°C, with wind chills making it feel like -29°C.

The ongoing risk of frostbite necessitates protective clothing and limiting exposure to the cold.

Looking Ahead to Sunday and Monday:

Sunday sees light snow tapering off in the morning, leaving a mainly cloudy day with a 30% chance of flurries.

The high for Sunday is -19°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel like -30°C.

Monday offers a mix of sun and cloud, but the high remains frigid at -26°C.

Both days continue to pose a risk of frostbite, underlining the need for caution.

Wardrobe Recommendations for Extreme Cold:

Layer up with thermal wear, a heavy insulated coat, and accessories like hats and gloves.

Ensure your footwear is insulated and covers the ankles to protect against the cold.

Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that the human body starts to feel the effects of frostbite within minutes at temperatures of -28°C and lower, especially with wind chill?