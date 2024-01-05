Snowfall and Chilly Temperatures Expected Over the Weekend

Today’s Weather Outlook:

Residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden can expect a few morning flurries that will taper off by noon. However, the skies will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of additional flurries throughout the day. The high is anticipated to reach -7°C, with a wind chill making it feel closer to -16°C. Dressing for the Day: In this chilly weather, it’s advisable to wear layered clothing, including thermal inner wear, a warm sweater, and a windproof jacket. Don’t forget your gloves, scarf, and a beanie to keep the chill at bay.

Weekend Weather Forecast: Snowy Evening Ahead: The area is expected to see more snowfall starting this evening, with around 5 cm accumulation and a low temperature of -9°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -15°C, so stay warm if you’re heading out. Saturday’s Snow Continues: The snow isn’t letting up on Saturday, with an additional 2 to 4 cm expected. The high for the day will be a chilly -5°C, but the wind chill in the morning will make it feel as cold as -16°C. Sunday’s Cloudy and Cold Forecast: The cold continues on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a high of -13°C. The night will see temperatures dipping further to -19°C, accompanied by a 30% chance of flurries.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the Dryden area is known for its picturesque winter landscapes, making it a popular spot for winter photography and outdoor activities despite the cold?