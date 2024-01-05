KENORA – WEATHER – Get set for winter! Expect snow and cooler temperatures for Kenora, Lake of the Woods and Clearwater Bay!
Today’s Forecast
- Morning Flurries Subsiding: Kenora residents are waking up to a chilly -8°C with light snow. The morning flurries are expected to end by noon, but the skies will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of more snow. The day’s high is anticipated to reach -5°C, but the wind chill factor will make it feel like -15°C in the morning and slightly warmer at -9°C in the afternoon.
- Wardrobe Tips: With the fluctuating temperatures and snow, it’s advised to wear insulated jackets, waterproof snow pants, and sturdy boots. Gloves and a warm hat are also essential to combat the wind chill.Evening and Weekend Weather:
- Snowy Evening Ahead: The snow isn’t done yet. This evening, there’s a 30% chance of more flurries, eventually turning into steadier snowfall, with around 5 cm expected. The wind chill will drop the temperature to a feel of -15°C, despite the actual low being -9°C.
- Saturday’s Continued Snow: The weekend will see more of the white stuff, with an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow on Saturday and a high of -7°C.
- Sunday’s Chilly Outlook: A mix of sun and cloud awaits on Sunday, with a high of -12°C and a low of -18°C, accompanied by a 30% chance of flurries at night.
Weather Trivia
Did you know that Kenora is known for its dramatic temperature swings in the winter, often seeing rapid changes within a single day?