KENORA – WEATHER – Get set for winter! Expect snow and cooler temperatures for Kenora, Lake of the Woods and Clearwater Bay!

Today’s Forecast

Morning Flurries Subsiding: Kenora residents are waking up to a chilly -8°C with light snow. The morning flurries are expected to end by noon, but the skies will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of more snow. The day’s high is anticipated to reach -5°C, but the wind chill factor will make it feel like -15°C in the morning and slightly warmer at -9°C in the afternoon.

Evening and Weekend Weather: Snowy Evening Ahead: The snow isn't done yet. This evening, there's a 30% chance of more flurries, eventually turning into steadier snowfall, with around 5 cm expected. The wind chill will drop the temperature to a feel of -15°C, despite the actual low being -9°C. Saturday's Continued Snow: The weekend will see more of the white stuff, with an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow on Saturday and a high of -7°C. Sunday's Chilly Outlook: A mix of sun and cloud awaits on Sunday, with a high of -12°C and a low of -18°C, accompanied by a 30% chance of flurries at night.

With the fluctuating temperatures and snow, it’s advised to wear insulated jackets, waterproof snow pants, and sturdy boots. Gloves and a warm hat are also essential to combat the wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora is known for its dramatic temperature swings in the winter, often seeing rapid changes within a single day?