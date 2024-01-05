A Snowy Weekend in Store for Sioux Lookout

Today’s Weather Overview

The day in Sioux Lookout begins with a few flurries, expected to end around noon. Despite the end of the snowfall, the sky remains cloudy with a chance of more flurries. The temperature hovers around -9°C, but with the wind chill, it feels more like -16°C. Wardrobe Recommendations: Residents should dress warmly in layered clothing, including thermal wear, insulated jackets, and waterproof snow boots. Don’t forget gloves and a hat to stay cozy!

Evening and Weekend Outlook Snowy Evening and Night: As the evening approaches, the likelihood of snow increases, with an accumulation of 2 to 4 cm expected. The wind, blowing from the east at 20 km/h, brings the night's low to -13°C, which will feel as cold as -22°C due to the wind chill. Saturday's Continued Snowfall: The snow persists into Saturday, adding another 5 cm. Despite lighter winds, the high of -6°C will still feel particularly cold in the morning. Sunday's Forecast: The cold spell continues into Sunday, with cloudy skies and a high of -14°C. Flurries remain a possibility, especially into the night, as temperatures plunge to -20°C.



Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout experiences an average snowfall of about 230 cm annually, making it one of the snowiest areas in Ontario.