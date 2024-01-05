Snowfall Expected in Fort Frances with Dropping Temperatures

Today’s Weather Update: Morning and Daytime: Fort Frances starts the day with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. As the day progresses, residents can expect snow to begin in the late afternoon. The high for today is forecasted to be around -3°C, but the wind chill factor will make it feel more like -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: For this chilly and potentially snowy day, it's essential to dress warmly. A heavy coat, thermal layers, waterproof boots, and a hat and gloves are recommended. If you're stepping out, ensure your outer layer is waterproof to stay dry during the snowfall. Evening and Weekend Forecast: Tonight's Snowfall: The evening will bring more snow, approximately 5 cm, with an east wind at 20 km/h shifting to lighter winds later. Temperatures will drop to a low of -7°C, feeling more like -12°C due to the wind chill.

Saturday's Continued Snow: The weekend will continue with snowy conditions, adding another 2 to 4 cm. Despite the snow, the high will be a slightly warmer -2°C, but still feeling colder with wind chill.

Sunday's Outlook: The cloud cover remains on Sunday, with a daytime high reaching -10°C. The night will bring cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and an even lower temperature of -16°C.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances, known for its robust winter season, often experiences significant snowfall in January, making it a prime time for winter sports enthusiasts.