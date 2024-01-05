Weather Update for Fort Frances: A Snowy Outlook Ahead

It is now Winter yet and no there isn't snow Yet! Just an appetizer for the coming winter.

Snowfall Expected in Fort Frances with Dropping Temperatures

  1. Today’s Weather Update:
    • Morning and Daytime: Fort Frances starts the day with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. As the day progresses, residents can expect snow to begin in the late afternoon. The high for today is forecasted to be around -3°C, but the wind chill factor will make it feel more like -12°C.
    • Wardrobe Suggestions: For this chilly and potentially snowy day, it’s essential to dress warmly. A heavy coat, thermal layers, waterproof boots, and a hat and gloves are recommended. If you’re stepping out, ensure your outer layer is waterproof to stay dry during the snowfall.
  2. Evening and Weekend Forecast:
    • Tonight’s Snowfall: The evening will bring more snow, approximately 5 cm, with an east wind at 20 km/h shifting to lighter winds later. Temperatures will drop to a low of -7°C, feeling more like -12°C due to the wind chill.
    • Saturday’s Continued Snow: The weekend will continue with snowy conditions, adding another 2 to 4 cm. Despite the snow, the high will be a slightly warmer -2°C, but still feeling colder with wind chill.
    • Sunday’s Outlook: The cloud cover remains on Sunday, with a daytime high reaching -10°C. The night will bring cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and an even lower temperature of -16°C.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances, known for its robust winter season, often experiences significant snowfall in January, making it a prime time for winter sports enthusiasts.

