Snowfall to Blanket Thunder Bay as Temperatures Drop

Thunder Bay’s Weather Today

Morning and Afternoon

Thunder Bay residents woke up to a chilly -7°C this morning, with light snow creating a winter wonderland. The city remains under cloudy skies, and there’s a 40% chance of experiencing more flurries throughout the day. Despite the cold, the wind isn’t too harsh, staying around 15 km/h. However, the wind chill will make it feel colder, dropping to -15°C in the morning and slightly warmer at -8°C in the afternoon. It’s a day to bundle up, with warm layers, hats, and gloves being essential for anyone venturing outdoors.

Evening and Weekend Outlook

Tonight’s Snowfall

As the evening approaches, the chance of snow increases, with an expected accumulation of 5 to 10 cm. The wind will pick up, coming from the east at 20 km/h, and temperatures will hover around -7°C. However, with the wind chill, it will feel more like -14°C. It’s a perfect evening for staying in and enjoying the winter scene from the warmth of your home.

Saturday’s Snow Continues

The snowfall isn’t stopping yet, with another 5 cm expected on Saturday. The wind chill in the morning will make it feel like a brisk -12°C, but the day will warm up slightly to -1°C. It’s advisable to take precautions while driving, as roads may be slippery.

Sunday’s Weather Shift

Sunday brings a change, with a mix of sun and cloud. The high for the day will be -9°C, offering a brief respite from the snow. However, the night will be colder, dropping to -16°C, so it’s essential to keep warm.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is known for its significant snowfall during the winter months. The city often sees a range of winter activities, from skiing to snowshoeing, thriving in these conditions.