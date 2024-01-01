WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeggers are waking up to a frosty morning with ice crystals glistening in the early light. Here’s what you can expect in terms of weather:
Today (Monday, January 2):
- Morning: The sun shines bright despite the cold, with a high of +1°C by afternoon. However, it feels much colder this morning with a wind chill of -16°C, so dress in layers.
- Wind: South winds at 30 km/h will become lighter as the day progresses.
- Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, insulated gloves, and a warm hat are essential today. Don’t forget your sunglasses for the sunny day.
Tonight’s Forecast:
- Sky Condition: Partly cloudy skies are expected.
- Temperature: It will cool down to -8°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -15°C overnight.
- Wind: Expect northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.
Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):
- Day: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon flurries. The high will be -3°C with a wind chill of -15°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.
- Evening: The sky clears with a low of -15°C.
Weather Trivia: Did you know? The ice crystals you see in the air are known as “diamond dust,” a common phenomenon in cold, clear weather.