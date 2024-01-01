WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeggers are waking up to a frosty morning with ice crystals glistening in the early light. Here’s what you can expect in terms of weather:

Today (Monday, January 2):

Morning: The sun shines bright despite the cold, with a high of +1°C by afternoon. However, it feels much colder this morning with a wind chill of -16°C, so dress in layers.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Sky Condition: Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):

Day: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon flurries. The high will be -3°C with a wind chill of -15°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? The ice crystals you see in the air are known as “diamond dust,” a common phenomenon in cold, clear weather.