Bundle up, Thunder Bay! The city is feeling the winter chill with temperatures taking a nosedive. Let’s dive into what the weather holds for us:

Today (Monday, January 2):

Morning: A brisk start at -14°C, but the day promises a mix of sun and clouds. Early morning flurries give way to clearer skies.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Sky Condition: Clear skies initially, but expect increasing cloudiness near midnight followed by snow.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):

Day: Snow in the morning, tapering off to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries by afternoon. Around 2 cm of snow is expected.

Extended Outlook (Wednesday, January 3):

Day: The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries, reaching a high of -8°C.

