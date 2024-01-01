SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Happy New Year. January 1, 2024 already. A New Year. Have you already broken those resolutions you made over the past week? 🙂

Weather wise, prepare for a day of changing skies and chilly winds! Let’s take a look at what the weather has in store for us:

Today (Monday, January 2):

Morning: A chilly start at -14°C, but expect a mix of sun and cloud. The sun will make a welcome appearance as the morning progresses.

A chilly start at -14°C, but expect a mix of sun and cloud. The sun will make a welcome appearance as the morning progresses. Afternoon High: The mercury will climb to -3°C, but don’t let that fool you; a wind chill of -19°C in the morning will feel quite brisk.

The mercury will climb to -3°C, but don’t let that fool you; a wind chill of -19°C in the morning will feel quite brisk. Wind: Southwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, will shift to lighter breezes by late afternoon.

Southwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, will shift to lighter breezes by late afternoon. Wardrobe Suggestion: Opt for a heavy coat, gloves, and a scarf to keep the cold at bay.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Sky Condition: Clouds will roll in, bringing periods of light snow.

Clouds will roll in, bringing periods of light snow. Temperature: Dropping to a low of -6°C, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel closer to -13°C.

Dropping to a low of -6°C, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel closer to -13°C. Wind: Westerly winds at 20 km/h are expected late in the evening.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):

Day: Light snow will end in the morning, leaving behind a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of flurries. The temperature will hover around -5°C, feeling like -14°C with the wind chill.

Light snow will end in the morning, leaving behind a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of flurries. The temperature will hover around -5°C, feeling like -14°C with the wind chill. Evening: Expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -17°C.

Extended Outlook (Wednesday, January 3):

Day: A sunny day is on the horizon with a high of -12°C.

A sunny day is on the horizon with a high of -12°C. Night: Clear skies with a low of -20°C.

Weather Trivia: