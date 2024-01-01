SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Happy New Year. January 1, 2024 already. A New Year. Have you already broken those resolutions you made over the past week? 🙂
Weather wise, prepare for a day of changing skies and chilly winds! Let’s take a look at what the weather has in store for us:
Today (Monday, January 2):
- Morning: A chilly start at -14°C, but expect a mix of sun and cloud. The sun will make a welcome appearance as the morning progresses.
- Afternoon High: The mercury will climb to -3°C, but don’t let that fool you; a wind chill of -19°C in the morning will feel quite brisk.
- Wind: Southwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, will shift to lighter breezes by late afternoon.
- Wardrobe Suggestion: Opt for a heavy coat, gloves, and a scarf to keep the cold at bay.
Tonight’s Forecast:
- Sky Condition: Clouds will roll in, bringing periods of light snow.
- Temperature: Dropping to a low of -6°C, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel closer to -13°C.
- Wind: Westerly winds at 20 km/h are expected late in the evening.
Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3):
- Day: Light snow will end in the morning, leaving behind a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of flurries. The temperature will hover around -5°C, feeling like -14°C with the wind chill.
- Evening: Expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -17°C.
Extended Outlook (Wednesday, January 3):
- Day: A sunny day is on the horizon with a high of -12°C.
- Night: Clear skies with a low of -20°C.
Weather Trivia:
- Did you know? Sioux Lookout experiences an average of 194 sunny days per year.