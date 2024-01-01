TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto residents are experiencing a chilly start to the new year, with a mainly cloudy day ahead. Here’s a closer look at the forecast:
Today (Tuesday, January 2):
- Morning: Mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Keep an eye out for slippery sidewalks and roads.
- Afternoon: Expect some clearing with a high of -1°C. The wind chill will make it feel closer to -7°C, so dress warmly.
- Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, gloves, and a hat are essential. Consider wearing boots with good traction to navigate any icy patches.
Tonight’s Outlook:
- Sky: The evening will be partly cloudy.
- Temperature: Dropping to a low of -4°C with a wind chill of -9°C. If you’re heading out, make sure to bundle up.
Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 3):
- Day: The day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of light flurries. Temperatures will be slightly milder with a high of +1°C.
- Evening: Expect cloudy periods with a continued 40% chance of flurries and a low of -8°C.
Weather Trivia: Did you know? Toronto often experiences fluctuating temperatures in January, making it a month of unpredictable winter weather.