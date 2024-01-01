TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto residents are experiencing a chilly start to the new year, with a mainly cloudy day ahead. Here’s a closer look at the forecast:

Today (Tuesday, January 2):

Morning: Mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Keep an eye out for slippery sidewalks and roads.

Afternoon: Expect some clearing with a high of -1°C. The wind chill will make it feel closer to -7°C, so dress warmly.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, gloves, and a hat are essential. Consider wearing boots with good traction to navigate any icy patches.

Tonight’s Outlook:

Sky: The evening will be partly cloudy.

Temperature: Dropping to a low of -4°C with a wind chill of -9°C. If you're heading out, make sure to bundle up.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 3):

Day: The day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of light flurries. Temperatures will be slightly milder with a high of +1°C.

Evening: Expect cloudy periods with a continued 40% chance of flurries and a low of -8°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Toronto often experiences fluctuating temperatures in January, making it a month of unpredictable winter weather.