Fort Frances is gearing up for some chilly weather as the year ends and the new one begins, with cloudy skies and chances of snow in the forecast.

Today’s Weather (Friday): Residents can expect mainly cloudy skies today. Morning fog patches will dissipate, and the wind will be gentle at up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is zero degrees Celsius, but the wind chill will make it feel like -11°C in the morning.

Wardrobe Suggestions: To stay comfortable, layering is key. A warm jacket, gloves, and a hat are recommended, especially in the morning when the wind chill is at its peak.

Tonight’s Forecast: The sky will remain cloudy through the night, with a low of -6°C. The wind chill will be -5°C in the evening, dropping to -12°C overnight.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday, December 30: The day will be cloudy with periods of snow starting in the morning. The temperature will stay around -5°C, and the wind chill will be near -13°C.

Sunday, December 31: It will be sunny with a high of -10°C.

Nighttime Weather:

Saturday Night: Expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -15°C.

Sunday Night: The night will be clear with a low of -13°C.

New Year’s Weather:

Monday, January 1: Welcome the New Year with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5°C.

Monday Night: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries, dipping to a low of -10°C.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances often experiences cold winters with significant snowfall, typical of the Canadian Shield region’s climate.