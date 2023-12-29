Thunder Bay is in for a mix of sunny skies and cloudy periods as we transition from December into the New Year. The days will be relatively mild with cooler temperatures at night.

Today’s Outlook (Friday): The city will enjoy sunny weather today. A light wind of up to 15 km/h will accompany a high of +3°C, though the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like -8°C. The UV index is low at 1.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Dressing in layers will be beneficial today, with a lighter jacket for the afternoon and something warmer for the cooler morning.

Tonight’s Forecast: The sky will be clear initially, turning partly cloudy after midnight. The temperature will drop to -7°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -10°C overnight.

Weekend Weather:

Saturday, December 30: Expect a cloudy day with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The wind will pick up, gusting to 40 km/h from the northeast. The high will be around zero, but the wind chill in the morning will be -10°C.

Sunday, December 31: The last day of the year will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -9°C.

Nighttime Temperatures:

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -12°C.

Sunday Night: Clear with a low of -14°C.

New Year’s Day Weather:

Monday, January 1: Kick off the New Year with sunny skies and a high of -3°C.

Monday Night: Expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -8°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Thunder Bay often experiences significant lake-effect snow due to its proximity to Lake Superior?