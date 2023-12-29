As the year draws to a close, Vermilion Bay and Dryden residents will experience a mix of sun and cloud, along with chilly temperatures and snow showers.

Today’s Weather (Friday): The region will have a mix of sun and cloud, with morning fog patches dissipating. The wind will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, and the high is expected to reach zero degrees Celsius. However, the wind chill factor will make it feel like -13°C in the morning.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Dressing in layers is advisable, with warm outerwear, including a thick jacket, gloves, and a beanie or hat, to keep out the cold.

Tonight’s Forecast: The sky will become overcast tonight, with a low of -10°C. The wind chill in the evening will be -5°C, dropping to -13°C overnight.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday, December 30: A cloudy day with periods of snow beginning in the morning. Expect a high of -6°C and a wind chill near -15°C.

A cloudy day with periods of snow beginning in the morning. Expect a high of -6°C and a wind chill near -15°C. Sunday, December 31: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -11°C.

Nighttime Weather:

Saturday Night: The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, and a low of -17°C.

The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, and a low of -17°C. Sunday Night: Expect cloudy periods with a low of -15°C.

New Year’s Weather:

Monday, January 1: Greet the New Year with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5°C.

Greet the New Year with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5°C. Monday Night: The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -12°C.

Weather Trivia: The weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden is typical of Northwestern Ontario’s climate, characterized by cold winters and significant snowfall due to their inland location.