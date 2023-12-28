Today’s Forecast: Morning Fog and Freezing Drizzle, Clearing Skies

It’s a chilly start in Vermilion Bay and Dryden with temperatures at -5°C.

Today (Thursday):

Expect mainly cloudy conditions in the morning.

There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early on.

Fog patches should dissipate as the morning progresses.

Light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High of 0°C, but it will feel like -6°C due to the wind chill.

Tonight: Cold and Partly Cloudy

The evening will transition into partly cloudy skies.

Continuing light winds at up to 15 km/h.

The temperature will drop to -11°C, with wind chill making it feel like -4°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.

Friday’s Outlook: Sun and Cloud with Chilly Winds

Friday, December 29, will bring a mix of sun and cloud.

Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.

A high temperature of 0°C is expected, but the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like a brisk -14°C.

Weekend Weather: Flurries and Increasing Cold

Saturday, December 30, will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.

Expect a high of -9°C and a nighttime low of -19°C.

Cloudy periods during the night with a 30% chance of flurries.

Weather Trivia: Understanding Freezing Drizzle

Freezing drizzle occurs when supercooled droplets freeze upon contact with surfaces, often leading to slick roads and walkways. It’s a common winter weather phenomenon in areas with specific atmospheric conditions, including stable, moist layers near the surface.