Today’s Forecast: Morning Fog and Freezing Drizzle, Clearing Skies
It’s a chilly start in Vermilion Bay and Dryden with temperatures at -5°C.
Today (Thursday):
- Expect mainly cloudy conditions in the morning.
- There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early on.
- Fog patches should dissipate as the morning progresses.
- Light winds at up to 15 km/h.
- High of 0°C, but it will feel like -6°C due to the wind chill.
Tonight: Cold and Partly Cloudy
- The evening will transition into partly cloudy skies.
- Continuing light winds at up to 15 km/h.
- The temperature will drop to -11°C, with wind chill making it feel like -4°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.
Friday’s Outlook: Sun and Cloud with Chilly Winds
- Friday, December 29, will bring a mix of sun and cloud.
- Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.
- A high temperature of 0°C is expected, but the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like a brisk -14°C.
Weekend Weather: Flurries and Increasing Cold
- Saturday, December 30, will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
- Expect a high of -9°C and a nighttime low of -19°C.
- Cloudy periods during the night with a 30% chance of flurries.
Weather Trivia: Understanding Freezing Drizzle
Freezing drizzle occurs when supercooled droplets freeze upon contact with surfaces, often leading to slick roads and walkways. It’s a common winter weather phenomenon in areas with specific atmospheric conditions, including stable, moist layers near the surface.