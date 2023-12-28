Today’s Weather: Morning Fog Clearing for a Mild Afternoon
In Fort Frances, it’s a cool start at 0°C.
Today (Thursday):
- The day begins cloudy with fog patches that will dissipate as the morning progresses.
- Light winds up to 15 km/h.
- The temperature is expected to reach a high of +1°C, but it will feel like -6°C due to the wind chill.
- UV index is low at 1.
Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy and Colder Temperatures
- The evening will transition to partly cloudy skies.
- Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.
- Temperatures are expected to drop to -12°C, feeling like -6°C in the evening and -14°C overnight due to wind chill.
Friday’s Outlook: A Sunny but Chilly Day
- Friday, December 29, will see a mix of sun and cloud.
- Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.
- Expect a high of -1°C, but the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like a brisk -15°C, improving to -3°C in the afternoon.
- UV index remains low at 1.
Weekend Weather: Potential Flurries and Increasing Cold
- Saturday, December 30, will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
- Expect a high of -8°C and a nighttime low of -18°C.
- Cloudy periods during the night with a 30% chance of flurries.
Weather Trivia: The Science of Fog
Fog is a type of low-lying cloud formed when the air near the ground cools enough to turn its water vapour into liquid water droplets. It’s a common occurrence in areas with significant temperature variations between day and night.