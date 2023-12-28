Fort Frances Weather Update: Foggy Start with Warmer Afternoons and Chilly Nights Ahead

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
Weather Winter making a snowman

Today’s Weather: Morning Fog Clearing for a Mild Afternoon

In Fort Frances, it’s a cool start at 0°C.

Today (Thursday):

  • The day begins cloudy with fog patches that will dissipate as the morning progresses.
  • Light winds up to 15 km/h.
  • The temperature is expected to reach a high of +1°C, but it will feel like -6°C due to the wind chill.
  • UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy and Colder Temperatures

  • The evening will transition to partly cloudy skies.
  • Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.
  • Temperatures are expected to drop to -12°C, feeling like -6°C in the evening and -14°C overnight due to wind chill.

Friday’s Outlook: A Sunny but Chilly Day

  • Friday, December 29, will see a mix of sun and cloud.
  • Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.
  • Expect a high of -1°C, but the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like a brisk -15°C, improving to -3°C in the afternoon.
  • UV index remains low at 1.

Weekend Weather: Potential Flurries and Increasing Cold

  • Saturday, December 30, will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.
  • Expect a high of -8°C and a nighttime low of -18°C.
  • Cloudy periods during the night with a 30% chance of flurries.

Weather Trivia: The Science of Fog

Fog is a type of low-lying cloud formed when the air near the ground cools enough to turn its water vapour into liquid water droplets. It’s a common occurrence in areas with significant temperature variations between day and night.

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

