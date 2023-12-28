Today’s Weather: Morning Fog Clearing for a Mild Afternoon

In Fort Frances, it’s a cool start at 0°C.

Today (Thursday):

The day begins cloudy with fog patches that will dissipate as the morning progresses.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of +1°C, but it will feel like -6°C due to the wind chill.

UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast: Partly Cloudy and Colder Temperatures

The evening will transition to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -12°C, feeling like -6°C in the evening and -14°C overnight due to wind chill.

Friday’s Outlook: A Sunny but Chilly Day

Friday, December 29, will see a mix of sun and cloud.

Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.

Expect a high of -1°C, but the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like a brisk -15°C, improving to -3°C in the afternoon.

UV index remains low at 1.

Weekend Weather: Potential Flurries and Increasing Cold

Saturday, December 30, will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.

Expect a high of -8°C and a nighttime low of -18°C.

Cloudy periods during the night with a 30% chance of flurries.

Weather Trivia: The Science of Fog

Fog is a type of low-lying cloud formed when the air near the ground cools enough to turn its water vapour into liquid water droplets. It’s a common occurrence in areas with significant temperature variations between day and night.