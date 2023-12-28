Today’s Forecast: Morning Fog Clearing for a Bright Day

In Thunder Bay, the temperature sits at a brisk 0°C early in the morning.

Today (Thursday):

Expect fog patches in the morning, but they will dissipate as the day progresses.

Winds will shift to northwest at 20 km/h near noon.

The high for the day is expected to be +4°C, with a wind chill of -5°C in the morning.

UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear and Cold

The night will be clear with winds up to 15 km/h.

Temperatures will drop to -7°C, and the wind chill will make it feel like -10°C overnight.

Friday’s Outlook: Sunny with Chilly Winds

Friday, December 29, will be sunny.

Light winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.

The temperature will reach a high of 0°C, but the wind chill in the morning will be -12°C.

UV index remains low at 1.

Weekend Weather: Cloudy with Flurry Chances

Saturday, December 30, will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

Expect a high of -6°C during the day and a nighttime low of -14°C.

Sunday, December 31, will be sunny with a high of -9°C and a low of -17°C at night.

Weather Trivia: Understanding Wind Chill

Wind chill is a measure of how cold it feels when wind is factored into the air temperature. It’s particularly important in winter as it can make the air feel much colder than it actually is, increasing the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.