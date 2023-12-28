Kenora Weather Update: Fog Advisory in Effect, Colder Days Ahead

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
Winter Weather Update

Today’s Forecast: Cloudy Morning, Clearing Afternoon

Kenora is currently under a fog advisory with a chilly -4°C.

Today (Thursday):

  • Cloudy morning with fog patches.
  • Expect clearing skies early in the afternoon.
  • Light winds, up to 15 km/h.
  • High of -1°C, but it will feel like -8°C in the morning and slightly warmer at -3°C in the afternoon due to wind chill.

Tonight: Chilly and Partly Cloudy

  • The night will bring partly cloudy skies.
  • Light winds continuing, up to 15 km/h.
  • A low temperature of -11°C, feeling like -4°C in the evening and dropping to -13°C overnight due to wind chill.

Friday’s Outlook: Balanced Sun and Cloud

  • Friday, December 29, will see a mix of sun and cloud.
  • Light winds, up to 15 km/h.
  • A high of -4°C with morning wind chill making it feel like -14°C, improving to -6°C in the afternoon.
  • The night will feature cloudy periods and a low of -13°C.

Saturday’s Weather: Flurry Chances and Cold Temperatures

  • Saturday, December 30, will have a mix of sun and cloud.
  • There’s a 40% chance of flurries.
  • Expect a high of -9°C and a nighttime low of -18°C.
  • Cloudy periods during the night with a 30% chance of flurries.

Weather Trivia: Understanding Fog in Winter

Fog in winter often forms under calm, clear nights with slow-moving, moist air close to the ground. It can significantly reduce visibility, making morning travel hazardous. Fog advisories are issued to alert residents to potential driving hazards.

