Police Investigation Underway Following Reports of Gunshots in Limbrick Street Area

By
James Murray
-
7634
THUNDER BAY - NEWS - In response to what is currently believed to be a weapons-related incident, a significant number of police officers have been deployed to a section of Limbrick Street. The activity is centred around the Limbrick Housing Project. The area, was cordoned off by police on Tuesday night. Local residents have sharing updates on social media. They have posted on a loss of power in the area. Some are saying that a local trap house was shot up. The residents were reportedly advised to shelter in place in their basements and to call 911 if they heard activity in their attics. Additionally, a drone operated by the police is being used to conduct an extensive search of the vicinity. As of now, the Thunder Bay Police have not provided specific details regarding the nature of the call. It also remains unclear if there were any injuries related to the incident. Further information is awaited as the investigation continues.
Limbrick - Image Facebook

Thunder Bay Police Respond to Late-Night Gunshots; Major Crimes Unit Takes Charge of the Investigation

Thunder Bay, December 27 – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating a weapons-related incident in the Limbrick Street vicinity, following reports of multiple gunshots heard late Tuesday night.

Immediate Response to Gunshots

At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, officers from the Primary Response Branch of the Thunder Bay Police Service were dispatched in response to multiple reports of gunshots in the Limbrick Street area. The situation quickly escalated, leading to the involvement of the Emergency Task Unit to assist in the initial stages of the investigation.

Major Crimes Unit Steps In

With the seriousness of the incident becoming apparent, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation. This transition indicates a significant step in the depth and scope of the inquiry, as the unit specializes in handling serious and complex criminal cases.

Continued Police Presence and Public Safety

As the investigation unfolds, a police presence remains in the area of the incident. Despite the alarming nature of the event, the Thunder Bay Police Service reassures the public that there is currently no believed threat to public safety. Residents and visitors in the area can expect to see continued police activity as the investigation progresses.

Call for Public Assistance

In a bid to gather more information and possibly identify suspects, the Thunder Bay Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Individuals can contact the police directly at (807) 684-1200, quoting the incident number TB23052438. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

James Murray
