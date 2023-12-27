Current Weather in Thunder Bay: Cloudy with Possibility of Rain

Thunder Bay experiences cloudy conditions at 1°C after a light morning mist.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

Cloudy skies dominate the day.

A 60% chance of rain or drizzle this morning.

The high is expected to reach +4°C.

Tonight’s Forecast: Cloudy and Colder

The evening remains cloudy.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to -5°C with a wind chill of -9°C.

Thursday Weather: Clear Skies by Late Morning

Thursday, December 28, starts cloudy but will clear by late morning.

Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h in the early afternoon.

The high for the day will be +2°C, with a morning wind chill of -11°C.

The UV index is forecasted to be low at 1.

The night will be clear with a low of -7°C.

Friday Brings Sunshine and Crisp Winter Air

Friday, December 29, will be sunny with a high of -2°C.

The evening will see cloudy periods, cooling down to a low of -11°C.

Weather Trivia: The Science Behind Wind Chill

Wind chill is a measure of how the speed of the wind combined with the air temperature feels on exposed skin. It’s an important factor in understanding the real impact of cold weather on the human body.