Male from Morocco Faces Charges

Orillia, ON – December 27 – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following a series of bomb threats targeting multiple schools and public facilities in Ontario. The accused, arrested in Morocco by Belgian authorities, is now facing multiple charges.

Details of the Threats and Investigation

On November 1, 2023, Ontario schools and several other public facilities received alarming messages claiming that bombs had been placed on their premises. These threats were accompanied by demands for money in exchange for information about the alleged explosives. Following these incidents, a comprehensive investigation was launched, involving the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch, Cybercrime Investigations Team, and collaboration with Belgian Police. This coordinated effort led to the identification of the suspect and the subsequent issuance of an arrest warrant.

Charges Against the Accused

El Hachm EL MOUSSI, a 45-year-old individual from Casablanca, Morocco, has been charged with multiple offenses. These include two counts of Uttering Threats, two counts of Mischief, and two counts of Extortion. These charges stem from the series of bomb threats issued in early November.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

In the wake of these charges, the OPP is currently in discussions with the Federal Department of Justice regarding the legal process for the accused to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice. This process is a crucial step in ensuring that the accused is held accountable for their actions under Canadian law.

The OPP continues to emphasize the seriousness of such threats and the commitment of law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible to justice, maintaining public safety and the security of educational and public institutions.