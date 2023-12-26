Freezing Rain Warning Issued Across Western Ontario

THUNDER BAY – Weather – A freezing rain warning is in effect across Western Ontario, including Fort Frances, Atikokan, Seine River, Mine Centre, Ignace, Raith, English River, Kakabeka Falls Superior East and West and the City of Thunder Bay. Expect a period of prolonged freezing rain expected to commence starting today.

Hazards:

Expect a significant period of freezing rain leading to ice build-up.

Ice accumulation could range from 5 to 10 mm.

Timing:

The freezing rain is set to begin overnight and continue into Tuesday night.

Discussion:

Ice build-up will be most pronounced over higher terrain, particularly towards Intola, Stepstone, and Wild Goose.

The central area of Thunder Bay might experience less freezing rain due to warmer surface temperatures.

Regions receiving repeated freezing rain episodes could face substantial ice accumulation.

Anticipated Ice Build-up and Travel Impacts

Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots are expected to become extremely icy, slippery, and dangerous.

Ice accumulation may lead to broken tree branches and potential utility outages.

Travelers should exercise caution, particularly in affected areas, and stay updated with the latest weather alerts and forecasts.

The conditions may severely impact air travel, buses, and highway safety, possibly leading to closures or collisions.

Essential Vehicle Kit for Highway Travel

In light of the potential for hazardous road conditions and the risk of being stranded, it is crucial to prepare a vehicle kit that includes:

Blankets or sleeping bags.

Flashlight with extra batteries.

First-aid kit.

Non-perishable food items and water.

Ice scraper and snow brush.

Jumper cables.

Road flares or warning lights.

Sand or cat litter for traction.

Extra clothing and footwear.

Fully charged mobile phone with a charger.

Safety Tips for Navigating Freezing Rain Conditions