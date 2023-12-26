Fog Advisory in Effect for Toronto with Mild Temperatures

TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto is currently covered in a misty fog with a temperature of 4°C, and a fog advisory has been issued for the area.

Tuesday, December 26:

A cloudy day with periods of rain or drizzle beginning around noon.

Morning fog patches are expected to dissipate.

The high for the day is forecasted to be 8°C, with a low UV index of 1.

Night:

Continuing periods of rain or drizzle.

Fog patches will persist through the night.

Temperatures will remain mild with a low of 6°C.

Wednesday, December 27

The day will bring more periods of rain.

High temperatures will stay around 8°C.

The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of +3°C.

Thursday, December 28

A cloudy day is expected with a 40% chance of showers.

Daytime highs will reach around +4°C.

The night could bring a mix of rain showers or flurries with a low of 0°C.

Weather Trivia: Foggy Weather in Toronto

Did you know that Toronto often experiences foggy conditions due to its proximity to Lake Ontario, which can lead to sudden changes in weather patterns, particularly in the colder months?