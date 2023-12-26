Boxing Day Sunshine with Brisk Morning in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Residents of Winnipeg are experiencing a cooler start to Boxing Day at -9°C early in the morning, with a mainly sunny day ahead.

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day):

The day is forecasted to be mainly sunny.

North winds at 20 km/h will become light in the morning.

A high of -2°C is expected, with morning wind chills around -14°C, warming slightly to -6°C in the afternoon.

The UV index will be low at 1.

Night:

The evening will see a few clouds.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

Overnight temperatures will drop to -10°C, with wind chills of -9°C in the evening and -14°C overnight.

Wednesday, December 27

Another sunny day, with a high of -2°C.

Clear skies continue at night, with a low of -10°C.

Thursday, December 28

The sunny trend continues, with a high once again at -2°C.

Nighttime will be clear, with temperatures falling to -12°C.

Weather Trivia: Winter Sun in Winnipeg

Did you know that Winnipeg often experiences bright, sunny days during the winter months, despite the cold temperatures? This characteristic makes it one of the sunniest cities during winter in Canada.