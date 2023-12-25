Merry Christmas, Winnipeg: Chilly Sunshine Followed by Cloudy Evenings Ahead

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
10890
Winnipeg

A Bright Christmas Day with Chilly Winds in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeggers wake up to a frosty Christmas morning at -11°C. A sunny day with a mix of sun and cloud by noon awaits the city.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25):

  • Morning starts sunny with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C.
  • Winds will blow up to 15 km/h.
  • Morning wind chill of -19°C, warming slightly to -9°C in the afternoon.
  • UV index remains low at 1.

Night:

  • The evening turns mainly cloudy.
  • North winds pick up to 20 km/h.
  • Nighttime temperature drops to -7°C, with a wind chill around -14°C.

Tuesday, December 26:

  • A cloudy day is expected, with a high of -2°C.
  • Nighttime skies clear up, dropping to a low of -9°C.

Wednesday, December 27:

  • The city will enjoy a sunny day with a high of -5°C.
  • Clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures falling to -13°C.

Dressing for the Winnipeg Winter: Staying Warm Amidst Cold Winds

  • Layering is key: Start with thermal undergarments, add a fleece or wool layer, and top with a windproof, insulated jacket.
  • Don’t forget accessories: Hats, gloves, and scarves are essential to protect from wind chill.
  • Footwear: Insulated, waterproof boots are recommended for warmth and to keep feet dry.
Previous articleAtikokan OPP Seeks Public Aid in Dangerous Driving and Collision Investigation
Next articleMerry Christmas Toronto: Fog Advisory in Effect: Caution Advised Due to Reduced Visibility
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR