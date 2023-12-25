A Bright Christmas Day with Chilly Winds in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeggers wake up to a frosty Christmas morning at -11°C. A sunny day with a mix of sun and cloud by noon awaits the city.
Christmas Day (Monday, December 25):
- Morning starts sunny with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C.
- Winds will blow up to 15 km/h.
- Morning wind chill of -19°C, warming slightly to -9°C in the afternoon.
- UV index remains low at 1.
Night:
- The evening turns mainly cloudy.
- North winds pick up to 20 km/h.
- Nighttime temperature drops to -7°C, with a wind chill around -14°C.
Tuesday, December 26:
- A cloudy day is expected, with a high of -2°C.
- Nighttime skies clear up, dropping to a low of -9°C.
Wednesday, December 27:
- The city will enjoy a sunny day with a high of -5°C.
- Clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures falling to -13°C.
Dressing for the Winnipeg Winter: Staying Warm Amidst Cold Winds
- Layering is key: Start with thermal undergarments, add a fleece or wool layer, and top with a windproof, insulated jacket.
- Don’t forget accessories: Hats, gloves, and scarves are essential to protect from wind chill.
- Footwear: Insulated, waterproof boots are recommended for warmth and to keep feet dry.