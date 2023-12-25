A Bright Christmas Day with Chilly Winds in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeggers wake up to a frosty Christmas morning at -11°C. A sunny day with a mix of sun and cloud by noon awaits the city.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25):

Morning starts sunny with temperatures rising to a high of -5°C.

Winds will blow up to 15 km/h.

Morning wind chill of -19°C, warming slightly to -9°C in the afternoon.

UV index remains low at 1.

Night:

The evening turns mainly cloudy.

North winds pick up to 20 km/h.

Nighttime temperature drops to -7°C, with a wind chill around -14°C.

Tuesday, December 26:

A cloudy day is expected, with a high of -2°C.

Nighttime skies clear up, dropping to a low of -9°C.

Wednesday, December 27:

The city will enjoy a sunny day with a high of -5°C.

Clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures falling to -13°C.

Dressing for the Winnipeg Winter: Staying Warm Amidst Cold Winds