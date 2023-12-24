Atikokan OPP Seeks Public Aid in Dangerous Driving and Collision Investigation

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – The Atikokan detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is actively seeking public assistance for an ongoing investigation related to dangerous driving and an unreported collision in the Steep Rock Lake area.

Initiated on December 14, 2023, the investigation concerns a motor vehicle collision that caused significant damage. The exact cause of the incident remains under scrutiny. The OPP, emphasizing the crucial role of community cooperation in road safety, urges anyone with information about the vehicle or the collision to come forward.

Contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with any relevant details. For those preferring anonymity, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or information can be submitted online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

