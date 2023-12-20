Winter Whispers in Vermilion Bay and Dryden: A Blend of Sun, Cloud, and Chilly Winds

Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Report – Wednesday, December 20

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden, brace yourselves for a classic winter day!

Today: The sun and clouds are playing a game of hide and seek, with a 30% chance of early morning flurries. The wind is shifting to the east at 20 km/h, and we’re looking at a high of -9°C. But with a wind chill of -23°C this morning and -14°C in the afternoon, it’s definitely a day to bundle up.

Tonight: The clouds are thickening, and we have another 30% chance of flurries late this evening. The southeast wind continues at 20 km/h, with temperatures rising to -7°C by morning. The wind chill will linger around -17°C, so keep those cozy layers on.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, thermal gloves, and a warm hat are must-haves today!

Thursday, December 21

The overcast skies are set to stay, bringing a risk of freezing drizzle.

Daytime: The south wind at 20 km/h will nudge the mercury up to zero degrees. However, the morning wind chill will make it feel like a frosty -15°C.

Evening: Expect periods of cloudiness with a low of -2°C. A relatively milder evening to enjoy.

Looking Ahead to Christmas Day

The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk is predicting a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of zero degrees for Christmas Day. It sounds like a beautiful winter day with a twist! It should be warm enough for a great winter walk to build up an appetite for a turkey dinner.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up but be ready for anything – waterproof outerwear and warm accessories are recommended.

Weather Trivia: The unique mix of rain showers and flurries is a testament to the varied and unpredictable nature of Canadian winters. It’s always an adventure!