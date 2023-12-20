Winter’s Gentle Touch: Mixed Skies and Flurry Chances in Fort Frances

Fort Frances Weather Report – Wednesday, December 20

Fort Frances wakes up to a brisk -7°C this morning, setting the stage for a day of mixed winter weather.

Today: The sun and clouds are sharing the sky today. The east wind at 20 km/h brings our high to -4°C. However, the wind chill is quite the character, making it feel like -17°C this morning and easing to -8°C in the afternoon. Don’t forget to catch some of that low UV light if you can!

Tonight: The clouds are getting a bit pushy, bringing a 30% chance of flurries late this evening. The southeast wind continues at 20 km/h, keeping the temperature steady near -4°C. The wind chill will be around -12°C, so it’s not a night to skimp on the layers.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A solid winter jacket and a scarf will serve you well today!

Thursday, December 21

Mainly cloudy skies with a risk of freezing drizzle to add a bit of a slippery twist.

Daytime: The south wind at 20 km/h will calm down in the afternoon. We’re climbing to a high of +2°C, but the morning will still have a wind chill of -9°C.

Evening: Expect cloudy periods with a low of -1°C. A slightly warmer night, but still one for the winter gear.

Weather Trivia: The UV index, even low at 1, is a reminder that the sun’s effects are still present in winter. It’s a fascinating aspect of our diverse weather patterns!