From Clear Mornings to Cloudy Evenings: Thunder Bay’s Varied Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay Weather Report – Wednesday, December 20

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Greetings, Thunder Bay! At a crisp -9°C under clear skies, it’s a brisk start to your day.

Today: Enjoy the mainly sunny sky while it lasts! The northeast wind at 20 km/h will calm down by noon. The high is expected to be -7°C, but with a wind chill of -19°C this morning and -12°C in the afternoon, it’s essential to dress warmly. Don’t forget, the UV index is low at 1.

Tonight: The sky turns partly cloudy and then fully cloudy by the evening. The northeast wind will slow down later in the evening. The temperature will drop to -9°C initially but will rise to -2°C by morning. The wind chill this evening will be around -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A sunny day calls for sunglasses, but don’t forget your winter coat and gloves!

Thursday, December 21

A cloudy day with a 40% chance of morning flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Daytime: The south wind picks up at 20 km/h in the morning. The temperature will hold steady near zero, but the morning wind chill will make it feel like -7°C.

Evening: Cloudy conditions continue with a low of -2°C. A good evening to enjoy some indoor warmth.

Looking Ahead to Christmas Day

The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk predicts a cloudy Christmas Day with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of +1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Prepare for a range of weather – a waterproof jacket and layers would be ideal.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that even when it’s cloudy, UV radiation can affect us? That’s why UV index reports are crucial year-round!