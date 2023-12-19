Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Get ready for an electrifying start to the 2024 Northwoods League as the Thunder Bay Border Cats announce their much-anticipated home opener on Friday, May 31st. The excitement unfolds at Port Arthur Stadium as the Border Cats face off against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:35 pm.

Key Highlights:

The opening night promises not just thrilling baseball but also a spectacular postgame fireworks display, setting the tone for an action-packed season.

The Border Cats will embark on a four-game homestand, clashing with the Minnesota Mud Puppies and the Eau Claire Express in two thrilling matchups each.

Season opener kicks off on the road as Manager J.M. Kelly leads the squad in a four-game road trip starting on May 27 against the Honkers in Rochester. The journey continues with two games in Rochester and a faceoff against the Loggers in Lacrosse.

A 70-game regular season includes 36 home games, featuring exciting matchups against eight opponents, including archrivals Duluth Huskies.

Cross-division excitement awaits as the Wausau Woodchucks visit Thunder Bay on June 15-16.

Special highlights include the annual Canada Day game on July 1, along with two fireworks nights on June 30 and August 9.

Mark your calendars for two “School Day” games on June 10 and June 19, offering a unique midday baseball experience.

Due to the World Women’s Baseball Championships at Port Arthur Stadium, the Border Cats hit the road for 14 consecutive games from July 18 to August 4.

The regular season concludes with a thrilling six-game homestand from August 5-10.

Christmas and the Border Cats

A PERFECT GIFT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!

Ticket Information: