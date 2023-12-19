(EAR FALLS) – Members of the Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took swift action, arresting and charging an individual with impaired operation in a recent incident.
Impaired Driving Arrest:
- On December 15, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., OPP officers on general patrol initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the Spruce Street area, Township of Ear Falls.
- Subsequent investigation revealed the driver was impaired by alcohol, leading to the driver’s arrest.
Arrested Individual:
- Ron MILLS, 54-years-old, of Ear Falls, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:
- Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
Legal Proceedings:
- MILLS has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on January 18, 2024.
OPP Commitment to Road Safety:
- The OPP reaffirms its dedication to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from roads through rigorous enforcement and public education.
- Citizens are reminded that if they suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, calling 9-1-1 is crucial to report the incident promptly.