OPP Report Impaired Driving Arrest in Ear Falls of Ron Mills

NNL Digital News Update
(EAR FALLS) Members of the Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took swift action, arresting and charging an individual with impaired operation in a recent incident.

Impaired Driving Arrest:

  • On December 15, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., OPP officers on general patrol initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the Spruce Street area, Township of Ear Falls.
  • Subsequent investigation revealed the driver was impaired by alcohol, leading to the driver’s arrest.

Arrested Individual:

  • Ron MILLS, 54-years-old, of Ear Falls, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:
    • Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
    • Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Legal Proceedings:

  • MILLS has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on January 18, 2024.

OPP Commitment to Road Safety:

  • The OPP reaffirms its dedication to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from roads through rigorous enforcement and public education.
  • Citizens are reminded that if they suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, calling 9-1-1 is crucial to report the incident promptly.
