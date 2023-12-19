Caution Urged on Thin Ice in Rainy River District

By
NetNewsLedger
-
3920
Caution Urged on Thin Ice in Rainy River District

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple calls over the weekend regarding individuals venturing onto the ice. In response, the OPP is issuing a reminder to residents about the inherent dangers of thin ice, despite below-zero temperatures.

Ice Safety Advisory:

  • The OPP emphasizes that even with sub-zero temperatures, ice conditions remain unpredictable and hazardous.
  • Residents are urged to stay away from open bodies of water due to the potential dangers posed by thin ice.

Supervision and Child Safety:

  • Always supervise children playing outdoors, especially near rivers, ponds, creeks, or ditches, as even minimal water levels pose drowning risks.
  • Falling into cold water during this season can lead to hypothermia and, in severe cases, death.

Cold Water Hazards:

  • Cold water temperatures can impede even strong swimmers from escaping after falling through the ice.
  • While frozen ponds and rivers may appear safe, warmer weather can compromise the integrity of the ice.

Annual Incidents and “1-10-1” Rule:

  • The OPP responds to yearly reports of people falling through the ice, including fatalities.
  • A vital reminder for those on frozen waterways is the “1-10-1” rule: one minute to catch your breath, 10 minutes of active movement, and one hour for rescue. After an hour, hypothermia and the risk of death increase.

Unpredictable Ice Thickness:

  • There is no assurance of 100 percent safe ice. If unsure of ice thickness, it is advised to stay off.

Caution and Safety:

  • Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and prioritize safety during the winter season.
Previous articleGreenstone Crime Report: Impaired Driving Arrest
Next articleOPP Report Impaired Driving Arrest in Ear Falls of Ron Mills
NetNewsLedger
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but we are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Facebook Linkedin Pinterest Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR